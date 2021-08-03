Evening Briefing: Ohio primaries signal mood of 2022 midterm race, Ohio State requiring masks indoors and what the new CDC mask guidelines mean for restaurants

Good evening, Ohio. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. After a mild few days, temperatures will start to slowly move back toward where they should be this time of year: 60s overnight, 80s during the day. After a partly cloudy and seasonable night, Wednesday will bring an increase in afternoon cloud cover with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm. Highs will be back into the low to mid 80s. ​