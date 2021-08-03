Cancel
Evening Briefing: Ohio primaries signal mood of 2022 midterm race, Ohio State requiring masks indoors and what the new CDC mask guidelines mean for restaurants

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood evening, Ohio. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. After a mild few days, temperatures will start to slowly move back toward where they should be this time of year: 60s overnight, 80s during the day. After a partly cloudy and seasonable night, Wednesday will bring an increase in afternoon cloud cover with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm. Highs will be back into the low to mid 80s. ​

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Posted by
Daily Mail

COVID-19 death rates in almost every US state plateau to near record-low levels - but unvaccinated hot spots like Arkansas and Missouri are reporting figures not seen since February

Even as COVID-19 cases rise across the U.S., deaths have not done the same and - in fact - have remained relatively flat. On Wednesday, the country recorded 68,771 new cases with a seven-day rolling average of 63,842, which is a 322 percent increase from the 15,126 average recorded three weeks ago.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?
Ohio Statewhbc.com

CDC Recommends Indoor Mask Wearing in 23 Ohio Counties, Not Stark

ATLANTA, Georgia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC has a county-by-county list across the country, recommending mask wearing in those counties where transmission of the virus is “substantial” or “high”. 23 Ohio counties fit those categories, but not Stark or any nearby counties, with the exception of Mahoning and...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

Ohio State issues mask mandate for vaccinated and unvaccinated on campus

Ohio State University on Monday announced an indoor mask mandate that will be in place for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals on campus in the fall. "Effective immediately, students, faculty, staff and visitors to all Ohio State campuses and medical facilities are required to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status," Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson said in an email to the campus community.
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Evening Briefing: CDC map reports 34 Ohio counties have elevated COVID-19 spread, schools and colleges start announcing mask policies, and report says Trump pressured DOJ after the election

Good evening, Ohio. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Lows tonight may feel cool as they fall into the lower 50s in some spots. We are in for a really nice Saturday with mainly dry skies and comfortable afternoon highs in the 70s and lower 80s. A few showers are possible late in southern Ohio.
Dodge County, MNKAAL-TV

Minnesota Department of Health backs new CDC mask recommendation

(ABC 6 News) - It's a month late, but tonight the United States just hit President Biden's 70 percent vaccination goal. But this doesn't mean that the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health have stopped working to control the spread of COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health still says the number 1 thing to do is get vaccinated - less than one percent of vaccinated people end up in the hospital. State health leaders also say they back the CDC's new masking recommendations.
Ohio State13abc.com

CDC recommends masks indoors for majority of NW Ohio, regardless of vaccination status

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Centers for Disease and Control now recommends most Northwest Ohio residents wear a mask indoors regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. The recommendation is based on the level of community transmission of the virus in a given county. Multiple counties in the region have been upgraded from “moderate” to “substantial” transmission in the latest CDC update based on case rates.

