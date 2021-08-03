Ben Carson, John Maxwell among speakers at Liberty’s CEO networking summit
The Liberty University School of Business, in partnership with Liberty’s Standing for Freedom Center, is set to orchestrate yet another groundbreaking summit, bringing in former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and founder and chairman of American Cornerstone Institute Ben Carson, and NY Times Bestselling author and speaker on business leadership John Maxwell, as keynote speakers, among others.www.liberty.edu
Comments / 0