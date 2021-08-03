NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY HOLDS PRESEASON FOOTBALL PRACTICE
The Dean Howell era has begun at Northside Christian Academy. The former White Knoll and AC Flora head football coach and athletics director conducted his 2nd day of preseason football practice Tuesday. Despite rainfall forcing the Crusaders to move indoors, Howell was still able to conduct practice drills and implement plays to the team which will have just 1 senior (lineman Joseph Spangler) and play mostly a junior varsity schedule this season. Next season, Northside Christian is expected to compete in 11-man football.www.lexingtonchronicle.com
