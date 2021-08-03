Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY HOLDS PRESEASON FOOTBALL PRACTICE

Lexington County Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dean Howell era has begun at Northside Christian Academy. The former White Knoll and AC Flora head football coach and athletics director conducted his 2nd day of preseason football practice Tuesday. Despite rainfall forcing the Crusaders to move indoors, Howell was still able to conduct practice drills and implement plays to the team which will have just 1 senior (lineman Joseph Spangler) and play mostly a junior varsity schedule this season. Next season, Northside Christian is expected to compete in 11-man football.

www.lexingtonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#American Football#The Dean Howell#Ac Flora
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama freshman DB Kadarius Calloway leaves the program

With only days to go until fall camps begins, Alabama will be losing a young defensive back as Kadarius Calloway has left the Crimson Tide. Calloway’s departure was made public when he changed his Twitter bio announcing that he is headed to East Mississippi Community College. Calloway, who originally signed...
Ridgeland, MSWLBT

Madison-Ridgeland Academy football to be featured on ESPN2

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison-Ridgeland Academy will be featured on ESPN2 this season. Their August 28 game against Oakland (Tenn.) will be live on the channel at 3 p.m. MRA has won the past two 6A state championships and finished the 2020 season undefeated. Their opponent, Oakland, is coming off...
Vacaville, CAVacaville Reporter

Vacaville Christian High football team sanctioned

On Thursday the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section issued a press release announcing sanctions against four member schools for participating in high school football when high school football contests were prohibited and after being notified by the CIF-SJS that such competition was not permitted. One of those schools is...
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn ranked No. 30 in CBS preseason football poll

AUBURN, Alabama–In a preseason college football released on Tuesday by CBS Sports the Auburn Tigers are ranked 30th of 130 FBS teams heading into the 2021 season. Defending national champion Alabama is at the top of the poll with Clemson No. 2 followed by Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia. The...
Richmond, IN1017thepoint.com

RHS FOOTBALL COACH TO BE SUSPENDED, BUT NOT FIRED

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond High School Head Football Coach Tony Sonsini will not lose his job after striking a National Trail coach last month during a football scrimmage at Lyboult Field. Many of Sonsini’s supporters addressed the RCS Board last week and encouraged the Board to keep Sonsini. RCS did not announce any punishment at that time and they still have not as of Tuesday morning. But National Trail staffers have indicated that they were told by Richmond that Sonsini would be suspended but not terminated. Those staffers indicated that the suspension would not be for the entire season. The incident was caught on video which was widely circulated on social media.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Kubs schedule football practice, camp

KAMIAH — Kubs football parents and players will meet with coaches at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at the multipurpose room at KES. All incoming freshmen, juniors and athletes new to the program must have a physical prior to two-a-day practices which start Aug. 9 at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., with the same schedule on Aug. 10. Practice that Wednesday morning is at 8 a.m., with the team then heading to Dent Acres for football camp Aug. 11-13.
Mariposa County, CAmariposagazette.com

High school football practices returning

The Mariposa County High School Grizzlies are seeking JV and varsity football players. Football seasons began this week, and practices are being held Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Players must complete an athletic clearance packet and physical examination to participate. Athletes can pick up the packet...
Fayetteville, ARGuard Online

Razorbacks receive FIBA, football preseason honors

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas senior linebacker Grant Morgan and junior safety Jalen Catalon and junior receiver Treylon Burks were named to prestigious college football awards preseason watch lists Monday. Morgan and Catalon were name to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List that in December honors college football’s most outstanding defensive player.
High Schoolmariposagazette.com

MCHS football practices kick off

High school football seasons began this week, and practices are being held Monday through Friday from 5-7:30 p.m. Players must complete an athletic clearance packet and physical examination to participate. Contact Head Coach Robert Stitt at rstitt@mcusd.org for more information. ...
Iowa StateIowa State Daily

Cyclone football players named to preseason watch lists

The national recognition for Iowa State football continues to flood the program this summer. Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall were named to the preseason Maxwell Award Watch List, which honors the best player in college football. Additionally, Purdy was named to the Davey O’Brian Watch List for the best quarterback, and Hall was named to the Doak Walker Watch List for the best running back. Senior linebacker Mike Rose and junior defensive end Will McDonald IV were named to the preseason Bednarik Award Watch List, awarded to the nation's best defensive player.
Louisville, KY247Sports

Louisville Football: Preseason depth chart

The University of Louisville football team will report back to campus on Aug. 7 for the start of fall camp the next day. We are getting closer and closer to the start of the 2021 season, which will begin on Sept. 6. U of L coach Scott Satterfield has three players - Marshon Ford, CJ Avery, and Malik Cunningham - with him today at ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Blue Devils football practices underway

A new era for the Davis High football team begun on Monday. The Blue Devils took to Dewey Halden Field for their first practice of the 2021 season. The varsity squad practiced on one half of the field, while the junior varsity squad were on the other half. During their...
Footballblufftonbobcatsathletics.com

Football Preseason Meeting Info

The Bobcat football team will be hosting its preseason meeting for parents. and players on July 24, at 5:00 p.m., in the high school gymnasium. This will be an opportunity to meet coaches, booster club, athletic trainer and athletic director and receive information about the upcoming season. Please park in Zone C off of H.E. McCracken Circle and enter through main gymnasium entrance at the bus loop.
Atascosa County, TXPleasanton Express

Football practices start next week

High school football will return to Atascosa County next week as teams begin practices on Monday, Aug. 2. Poteet, the No. 21-ranked team in 3A Division I, will be the first area team to hit the field with a 6a.m. practice on Monday. The Aggies went 8-3 last year, finishing...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Which Ohio State football players who missed spring practice will be healthy for the start of preseason camp?

INDIANAPOLIS — Ohio State football plans to open preseason camp on Aug. 3, and will do with a roster nearly at full health. Ryan Day confirmed in interviews at Friday’s Big Ten Media Days session that almost every veteran player who missed time this spring is expected to be healthy for the start of camp. That list included defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, offensive lineman Harry Miller, linebacker Dallas Gant, cornerback Sevyn Banks and Cameron Brown, running back Master Teague, receiver Julian Fleming and safety Kourt Williams.
College SportsWFMZ-TV Online

Lafayette third, Lehigh fourth in preseason football poll

The Patriot League released the 2021 football preseason poll on Tuesday along with the all-league preseason teams. Lafayette finished third in the preseason poll while Lehigh took fourth in the rankings. Holy Cross was picked first. The Leopards had six players on the preseason all-league squad while the Mountain Hawks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy