As big as we think this World is, we are constantly reminded again and again just how much our actions affect others. You could be inspiring people right now and not even know because you're focused, like a laser beam, on the task at hand! Angie DeVora, the owner of Meraki Creations, is one of those inspirers. A force to be reckoned with and no matter how many roadblocks have been put in her way, she continues to fight for what is right and create beauty amongst the chaos. This is why she is this week's Women Crush Wednesday!