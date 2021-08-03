Intersex Silver Medalist Francine Niyonsaba Was Disqualified from Competing on a Technicality
After earning the title of Silver medallist in the women’s 800m race at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Burundian olympian Francine Niyonsaba isn’t allowed to defend her title this year in Tokyo 2021 – nor is she allowed to compete in the entirely different 5000m race event the International Olympic committee forced her and other intersex middle-distance athletes to compete in alternatively.www.intomore.com
