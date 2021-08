In his defense, the strike zone was *immediately* terrible for his hitters tonight. Like, right out of the gate, jaw-droppingly bad calls. But it’s still kinda silly to get tossed after just your team’s fourth batter, and the seventh batter overall. David Ross had already been warned the batter before, so when he beefed about a call to Ian Happ two batters into the top of the second, he got the boot. Ross jogged out to have the obligatory discussion, and homeplate umpire Adam Hamari just kinda stood there and listened with few responses.