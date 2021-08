A new and unique form of music has emerged out of the world of techno dance music. This new form of music blends different musical elements together in a common way. It is a relatively new genre which was made popular by the artists like producers Fuse and Diplo and DJ Craze. It is made on the basic premise of “traveling to the beat of the music”. A common trait that separates this kind of music from other similar genres is that it is a very fast paced genre. While some other genres might slow down, this particular one is notorious for maintaining the tempo at high levels.