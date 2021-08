CHICAGO – Home is where the wins have been for a good part of this summer, and they’ve had some creative ways to get on the scoreboard at times during the stretch. In their previous two games at SeatGeek Stadium, the Red Stars got four of their five goals thanks to their opponents. They got the benefit of two “own goals” by Houston in a 2-1 victory on July 11th then got two more in a 3-1 triumph over OL Reign on July 18th.