It feels like it was just a few years ago that millennials were giggling as we sent each other the Wikipedia page for the infamous Disco Demolition Night at the White Sox’s Comiskey Park—having grown up under the undisputed notion that disco sucks, it’s taken quite a bit of unlearning over the past couple years to not only understand that the demise of the genre was not only rooted in racism, but also that disco, in fact, whips. With the help of music docs and reappraisals of our parents’ record collections, contemporary artists—most recently Duran Jones & the Indications—have made a strong case for a long-overdue resuscitation of this ceaselessly fun moment in music.