The summer of 2021 is in full swing and will soon be winding to a close, meaning that autumn isn’t far away. Autumn means many things—it will get cooler outside, the leaves will change color, and the NFL will be returning. And for the last 15 years, autumn also means a new Call of Duty title is on the way. It’s been confirmed that Sledgehammer Games is working on a new title for the holiday season of 2021.