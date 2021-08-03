Cumberland University Students to Receive $2.6 Million in Grant Funds from American Rescue Plan Act of 2021
Cumberland University is excited to announce financial assistance opportunities for both new and returning students for the upcoming semester. The university has been awarded $2.6 million in grant funds to assist students with financial need during this economically challenging time. This grant money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Section 2002: Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.www.cumberland.edu
