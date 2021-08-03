Cancel
Lebanon, TN

Cumberland University Students to Receive $2.6 Million in Grant Funds from American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

cumberland.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCumberland University is excited to announce financial assistance opportunities for both new and returning students for the upcoming semester. The university has been awarded $2.6 million in grant funds to assist students with financial need during this economically challenging time. This grant money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Section 2002: Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

