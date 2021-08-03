Cancel
Smithville, TX

Genealogy seminar to be offered in Smithville

Elgin Courier
 4 days ago

The Smithville chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will offer its annual genealogy seminar by noted genealogist, Ella Sheffield, on August 21. The one-day event will offer guidance for those working on family-trees and historical genealogical research. Sheffield has taught genealogy throughout the U.S. for over five decades, including at several schools in Texas. She is a member of Texas Genealogical College, a prestigious organization with rigorous admittance standards. Sheffield will offer tips for utilizing land records, publications, as well as information regarding under-utilized research sources. The seminar costs $25, lunch included, and takes place in Smithville in First National Bank’s ...

www.elgincourier.com

