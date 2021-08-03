Genealogy seminar to be offered in Smithville

The Smithville chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will offer its annual genealogy seminar by noted genealogist, Ella Sheffield, on August 21. The one-day event will offer guidance for those working on family-trees and historical genealogical research. Sheffield has taught genealogy throughout the U.S. for over five decades, including at several schools in Texas. She is a member of Texas Genealogical College, a prestigious organization with rigorous admittance standards. Sheffield will offer tips for utilizing land records, publications, as well as information regarding under-utilized research sources. The seminar costs $25, lunch included, and takes place in Smithville in First National Bank’s ...