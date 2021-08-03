Cancel
Bastrop, TX

Bastrop woman celebrates 90th birthday

Elgin Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday afternoon, July 24, the family and friends of Ora B. Perkins Moore gathered at her home at 2026 Pecan Street to celebrate her 90th birthday. Bastrop Mayor Connie Schroeder read a proclamation honoring her, and many prayers and songs followed during the celebration. Mrs. Moore was born in McDade on July 23, 1931 to Oliver and Mattie (Eason) Perkins. She married Leslie Moore, Sr. in 1951 and between the two of them, they are parents of fourteen. The family treated all the guests to a meal of barbeque, enchiladas and all the fixings, including deserts. Gospel groups from all around the ...

