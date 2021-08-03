Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Effingham, NH

Robert M. Newton: Variance for gas station would disregard any health risks

conwaydailysun.com
 4 days ago

I have unique knowledge of the Ossipee Aquifer at the site where Meena LLC proposes to operate a gas station on Route 25 in Effingham. In 1974, I mapped the surficial geology of the Ossipee Lake 15 minute quadrangle for the State of New Hampshire. Since that time, I have been involved in a number of other groundwater studies of the Ossipee Aquifer done in cooperation with Green Mountain Conservation Group.

www.conwaydailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Effingham, NH
City
Ossipee, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surface Water#Water Wells#Water Systems#Contaminated Water#Gas Stations#Meena Llc#The Ossipee Aquifer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

(CNN) — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals -- and more medals overall -- than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy