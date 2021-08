Local students, whether they are entering pre-school or are seniors in college, will have a chance to get free eye care and eyewear this weekend. National Education 20/20 Foundation Inc. and OcuPrep Staffing and Training Entrepreneur Center are teaming up to offer a eye care event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the foundation’s office, which is located at 3030 Business Park Drive, Suite D, in Norcross. The event is open to students ranging in age from 4 to 21. Families must RSVP in advance since the screenings are offered on first-come, first-served basis.