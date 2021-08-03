Cancel
Bills work out offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch

By Staff
Buffalo News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills worked out guard/tackle Caleb Benenoch on Tuesday, according to the league's daily report. Benenoch, 26, was selected in the fifth round by Tampa Bay in 2016. In four years with the Bucs, he played in 35 games with 22 starts. He was released early in the 2019 season and has been with New England twice, Carolina, Dallas and Detroit.

