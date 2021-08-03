Cancel
Limp Bizkit + Fans Pay Tribute to Joey Jordison

By Graham Hartmann
96.3 The Blaze
 3 days ago
Limp Bizkit took a short moment during their Iowa gig last night to pay tribute to Joey Jordison. After the crowd began to chant the late Slipknot drummer’s name, Fred Durst said some words about appreciating each day. Limp Bizkit are currently touring with Spiritbox for one of the most...

96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

