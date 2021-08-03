Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

How tax professionals can help battle identity fraud related to unemployment

Posted by 
St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — Internal Revenue Service Security Summit partners today outlined for tax professionals how they can assist clients who were victims of unemployment compensation fraud schemes that targeted state workforce agencies in 2020 and 2021. The IRS, state tax agencies and the tax industry – working together as the Security...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Fraud#Service Tax#Americans#Congress#Social Security#Identity Protection Pin#Ip#Dol#Irs G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Nashville, TNWrcbtv.com

IRS sending refund checks to 1.5 million Americans

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This week, the IRS will send refund checks to 1.5 million Americans as part of a provision in the American Rescue Plan. An average refund of $1,600 will be going to taxpayers who overpaid for their unemployment compensation on previous tax returns.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

Stockton, California Woman Pleads Guilty to Unemployment Benefits and Identity-Theft Fraud Schemes - EDD Paid Out Over $160,000 of Bank of America Debit Cards

August 3, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hopelyn Rhiannon Ausk, 25, of Stockton, pleaded guilty today to mail fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. announced. According to court documents, Ausk engaged in two separate fraud schemes that caused significant harm to the U.S....
Personal Financecurrentfederaltaxdevelopments.com

IRS Releases Additional Guidance on the Employee Retention Credit, And It's Not Good News for Majority Shareholders

The IRS has published 34 pages of additional guidance[1] on the Employee Retention Credit (ERC), including the first guidance on the changes made for the 3rd and 4th quarter credits and the official IRS word on the related party issues raised by the references to IRC §§51(i)(1) and 267(c) we wrote about in April of 2021.[2]
Income TaxCNET

1.5 million unemployment refunds are coming. Here's the latest on the IRS timeline

Good news, taxpayers. Last week, the tax agency announced it's disbursing another round of 1.5 million total refunds through direct deposit and by paper check. Some are reporting on social media that they've received IRS updates on their tax transcripts with pending refund dates in late July and early August. But many other taxpayers say they're still waiting for their money, or even a sign that it's coming.
Columbus, OHWBNS 10TV Columbus

No, that stimulus text is not from the IRS. It's from scammers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Scammers are targeting people nonstop through emails and in text messages about stimulus money. 10TV viewer Kayla asked us to Verify if a text she received is legitimate. It says, "Stimulus Check notice: Your latest check remains unclaimed." Then the text provides a link to claim your...
Public Safetythelakewoodscoop.com

BEWARE: Scammers Targeting Child Tax Credit Recipients

The New Jersey Department of Homeland Security is warning parents who qualified for the expanded Child Tax Credit are now being targeted by scammers. “Individuals are receiving phone calls, text messages and emails from scammers purporting to be from the IRS,” said Mike Geraghty, the director of cybersecurity at the NJ Department of Homeland Security.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Tax Refund Stimulus Checks For Unemployment Still Being Sent

The IRS is still sending out unemployment tax return stimulus checks to citizens who did their tax filings last year, before Biden’s American Rescue Plan being signed off as a law. If you were one of the earlier tax filers in 2020 and had been paid unemployment benefits, then you may still be owed the revised unemployment benefit amount. The revision was made after the stimulus check bill for the coronavirus.
Income Taxaccountingtoday.com

Tax Strategy: Helping your clients with CTC advance payments

For years, all taxpayers have had to look forward to from the Internal Revenue Service was their annual tax refund. Then, along came COVID and suddenly 2020 offered Economic Impact Payments, one in 2020 and the next in calendar year 2021 but related to the 2020 tax return. The year 2021 has further expanded the trend, with a third round of EIPs, which might even be divided into two parts, one based on the 2019 tax return and a possible second payment based on the 2020 tax return. The year 2021 has also brought IRS payments for refunds of taxed unemployment compensation for 2020 tax returns filed before the unemployment compensation exclusion was enacted. And now, starting on July 15, 2021, 2021 has also brought monthly advance payments of the Child Tax Credit. Currently the advance payments are for 2021 only; however, the Biden administration has proposed extending them through at least 2025 and some Democrats in Congress hope to make it permanent.
Personal FinanceSouth Coast Today

5 common types of financial fraud and how to avoid them

Ashley Zlatopolsky, for First Citizens’ Federal Credit Union. If you’ve seen the TV commercials over the years about people falling victim to identity theft, often unexpectedly, then you may be familiar with financial fraud. Financial fraud occurs when money or other assets are taken from you through deception or other forms of criminal activity.
RetailPosted by
Salina Post

FTC sending $1.5M to those defrauded by worthless online scams

The FTC is sending checks totaling more than $1.5 million to more than 3,000 consumers who were deceived into buying worthless Internet-based marketing products and services by two companies called Position Gurus, LLC, and Top Shelf Ecommerce, LLC. According to the FTC’s May 2020 complaint, the companies and their owners...
Economywesb.com

Hawbaker Pleads Guilty in Wage-Theft Case; Will Pay $20M to Workers

The Glenn O. Hawbaker Company pled to and was sentenced this afternoon for violations of Federal and State laws in the misappropriation of funds related to workers’ benefits. Under the terms of the plea, Hawbaker will pay restitution totaling $20,696,453 to 1,267 employees. “That’s the amount they stole starting in...
Boston, MANorwalk Hour

Woman pleads guilty to pandemic-related unemployment fraud

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to using stolen identities to fraudulently obtain more than $250,000 in COVID-19-related unemployment benefits, federal prosecutors said. Lilly Nguyen, 24, of Stoneham, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according...
Public SafetyDaily Item

Watch for, report unemployment benefits fraud

It really is sad that those of us who are working hard to recover from the significant effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and trying to help lift others up along the way also must be constanty worried about those trying to rip us off. In the wake of multiple data...

Comments / 0

Community Policy