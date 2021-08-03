Cancel
Today’s Forgotten 45 @ 45!

By Shawn Foxx
1057kokz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnotronic – Get Up (Before The Night Is Over) Following the major success of Belgian group, Technotronic’s debut, “Pump Up The Jam”, the band released the second single which was also the second song on the album, ‘Pump Up The Jam: The Album’ in 1990. “Get Up! (Before The Night...

1057kokz.com

MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Imperial Broads, ‘Control’

As beloved Sydney outfit Imperial Broads gear up to release their forthcoming album Counterpart, the trio have now unveiled the video clip for their recently-released single, “Control”. Having first released music by way of their debut single “You’re Scared” back in 2016, the trio – comprising Pip Smith, Eve Lande,...
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Wet Leg take us by surprise with their debut single “Chaise Longue”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Well, we certainly didn’t see this coming. The Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) have exploded onto the music scene with their incredibly infectious debut single, “Chaise Longue”. (Who knew we’ve been mispronouncing it all along?) Not to be taken seriously, it’s the totally tongue-in-cheek and disinterested lyrics spoken dryly over the danceable rock beat that instantly made us fans. Can’t wait to hear what’s next!
Musicrock947.com

“Dreaming About The World As One”

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. The singer-songwriter era was reaching a mellow fever pitch in 1971. We had already listened to Blue and Tapestry and Mud Slide Slim and on and on and on…when Cat Stevens released his fifth LP “Teaser & The Firecat”.
Musicrtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 8/4/21

Last Song: “You Give Good Love” by Whitney Houston from the album Whitney Houston (1985) Great job Craig (@cdennis0130) and Adora (@Adora2000)!!!. If you’d like to get the song from Amazon, you can click on the album cover below:
MusicStereogum

The Blow – “I’m Not In Love” (10cc Cover)

It’s been four years since the Blow released an album, 2017’s Brand New Abyss, which we named our Album Of The Week back when it came out. Today, the duo — made up of Khaela Maricich and Melissa Dyne — has put out a new cover of 10cc’s “I’m Not In Love.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

23 New Songs Out Today

TIERRA WHACK - "WALK THE BEAT" Shapeshifting rapper Tierra Whack delivers fashion-themed rhymes over a hypnotic, clubby beat on this new song. CHUBBY AND THE GANG - "I HATE THE RADIO" Here's a jangly new single from Chubby & The Gang's upcoming album The Mutt's Nuts. “This song is about...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Song You Need To Know: Tatiana Hazel, 'It's All Right'

Tatiana Hazel has been strengthening her DIY abilities for a long time now: She’s a Chicago-born, Mexican-American singer, writer, producer, and fashion designer who has been quietly releasing her own music and videos since she was 13. Her latest EP, And the World Will Turn, was an opportunity for her to lean even more into her homespun skills. It came together during the pandemic — Tatiana had just moved to Los Angeles and was alone as the city shut down, so she spent her time perfecting the five songs that appear on the project, handling every piece, from writing to recording to mixing to video creation.
MusicantiMUSIC

Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Video Passes 1 Billion Views

(hennemusic) Metallica's video for their 1991 track, "Nothing Else Matters", has passed 1 billion views on YouTube. Directed by Adam Dubin, the clip features scenes from the 1992 documentary, "A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica." Uploaded to YouTube in October of 2009, the video originally premiered...
MusicPosted by
TheConversationAU

50 years since Mike Oldfield began writing Tubular Bells: the pioneering album that changed the sound of music

English composer and multi-instrumentalist Mike Oldfield began writing Tubular Bells 50 years ago, at the age of 17. The record, released two years later, was the first on Richard Branson’s newly established Virgin label and remains Oldfield’s highest selling and best known album to date. An instrumental work, Tubular Bells is 49 minutes and 16 seconds long presented in two parts, each taking up one side of the original vinyl release. The album was pioneering in many ways, from its use of bells to electric guitars recorded at half speed, and has been credited as an early example of new age...
MusicAmadhia

The Steoples, “Wide Through The Eyes Of No One”

On their 2017 debut album, Six Rocks, The Steoples laid out a sound centered on instrumentally rich tracks augmented with soaring, cavernous production. On Wide Through The Eyes Of No One the duo of Yeofi Andoh and Gabriel Reyes-Whittaker (aka GB) strip their sound back, peeling away the layers and exposing the tender emotional heart.
Music1057kokz.com

Sunday Night Vinyl 8/8/2021

Elton John’s fourth studio album and probably one of his darkest themed – “Madman Across The Water” from 1971. This is my all-time favorite EJ album because it’s so dark. In fact, the cover and graphics are suppose to resemble Picasso’s “blue period” as it was said it was a time in Picasso’s career that he was a bit depressed and dark in his thinking.
Musicsportswar.com

It’s not today’s country, that’s for sure

I'm always amazed how talented some of the non-professionals are. -- No Clue 08/05/2021 8:30PM. I'm not sure they are the most skilled, but they are my favorite ** -- radhokie1 08/05/2021 7:52PM. Some of those rock artists listened to, appreciated, and copied country ** -- TomTurkey 08/05/2021 7:13PM. Actually,...
Theater & Dancemxdwn.com

Album Review: Woods – Strange to Explain [More Strange (Deluxe Edition)]

Woods adds gasoline to the flames of their new album with five bonus tracks. A neo-psychedelic, freak-folk band from Brooklyn aren’t exactly words that go together, but that is what Woods is. Synthesizers, bongos and acoustic guitars aren’t exactly sounds that go together, but that is what Woods does. Forgoing long-time conclusions about how folk is supposed to sound, this five-man group has forged new paths and sounds.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch FLOOR JANSEN Perform NIGHTWISH Classics At First Pandemic-Era Solo Concert

NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen played her first pandemic-era solo concert this past Thursday, July 15 at Het Zomertheater in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. Fan-filmed video footage of the show can be seen below. The setlist was as follows:. 01. Ever Dream (NIGHTWISH song) 02. Euphoria (Loreen cover) 03. Storm In A Glass...
Musicrespect-mag.com

RESPECT. Interview: Lady London Talks New Single “Never”, Top 5 Favorite Artist Of All-Time, Dream Collaboration + More

Drumming up critical acclaim as an illustrious artist in a few short years, with illumining destiny for greatness, Lady London shared her new single and cinematic visual for “Never.” The Nigel Uno-produced track serves as a therapeutic release from the New York-born, New Jersey-raised rapper chronicling the vast amount of trials she’s endured that ultimately shapes her to be the resilient woman that she is today. Having earned her Bachelor of Science from Howard University, and Master of Science from the University of Southern California, Lady London is both a noun and an adjective: a person, a feeling, and state of being. An innovator, tastemaker, emerging songwriter, and published author, making her way through Los Angeles with East Coast style. A true pioneer of academia paired with street witt and style, fully dedicating her works to the women not constricted by boundaries, and the men who aren’t discouraged by that.
Musicstudybreaks.com

Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ Is a Vibrant Portrayal of a Forgotten History

After being neglected for more than 50 years, unearthed footage from the Harlem Cultural Festival demonstrates the importance of honoring the music of Black artists. New York City is a metropolis whose imagery is etched into the minds of people across the globe. The towering magnitude of the Empire State Building, sprawling beauty of Central Park and welcoming promise of the Statue of Liberty are easily recognizable icons of the city for most. For many, cultural awareness of the city extends north of Midtown to include the vast wealth and prestige of the Upper West and East Sides.
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Echo Adore, ‘See Red’

Two years on from when they first turned heads thanks to the brilliance of “Caught In History”, Perth’s Echo Adore have continued their impressive run of tunes, having shared the mesmerising “See Red” just last month. Releasing last single “Handsome Face” back in May, Echo Adore gave fans a taste...

