Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Townsquare’s Second Quarter: Full Pandemic Recovery Now In Sight.

insideradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTownsquare Media is recovering faster than management expected from the pandemic. Total 2021 revenue is now on track to hit $410 million, $15 million higher than the company forecast in first quarter, and 95% of 2019 levels. CEO Bill Wilson attributes the turnaround to the company’s “digital first” strategy with a heightened focus on local. “Just one year after the start of the pandemic, we are back on track, our flywheel continues to pick up momentum and we are setting all-time high adjusted EBITDA records,” he said Tuesday morning.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townsquare Media#Marketing Services#Digital Marketing#Ebitda#Townsquare Interactive#Inside Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
martechseries.com

RealNetworks Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

RealNetworks, Inc., an emerging leader in AI-based software and solutions, announced its financial results* for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Revenue of $14.6 million and net loss attributable to RealNetworks of $(1.3) million. Doubled revenue year-over-year for the Company’s AI-based businesses with 282% growth in SAFRTM and 15%...
Financial Reportsinsideradio.com

Saga Q2 Revenue Up 65% Compared To Pandemic-Plagued 2020 Q2.

Second quarter revenue for Saga Communications rebounded to $28 million, compared to $16.9 million for the same period last year, for a 65% year-over-year increase. Station operating expenses jumped $2.4 million to $21 million for the quarter. Station operating income was $8.4 million, compared to a loss of $181,000 for the second quarter 2020.
insideradio.com

Salem’s Q2 Revenues Rise 21% Over 2020, Down 1% Compared To 2019.

Salem Media Group saw second quarter 2021 revenues bounce back from the pandemic lockdown lows of last year. But like most of its broadcast peers, the Christian- and conservative-centric company continues to strive to return to 2019 revenue levels. Total company revenue increased 20.6% to $63.8 million from $52.9 million...
Columbus Dispatch

State Auto posts small second quarter profit as sale to Liberty Mutual proceeds

State Auto Financial posted a small profit for what figures to be one of its last quarters as a public company before its sale to Liberty Mutual. The insurer said Thursday that it earned $600,000, or 1 cent per share, for the three months that ended June 30. Revenue dropped slightly from the same period in 2020 to $414.7 million on a decline in investment income.
buffalonynews.net

Energy Recovery Posts Strong Quarterly Product Revenue Growth in Second Quarter

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERII) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, achieving seven percent growth in product revenue, compared to the second quarter of 2020. 'Our desalination business continues to thrive, driven in...
Financial Reportsinsideradio.com

Better Than Expected Q2 Results At iHeartMedia With 77% Revenue Growth.

Continuing to make strong progress in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, iHeartMedia reported a 77% year-over-year revenue increase to $862 million for second quarter 2021, surpassing its earlier guidance of +65%. The audio giant is now within striking distance of 2019 revenue levels, with the quarter down 6% compared to Q2 2019, an improvement over the 11% differential in Q1 2021.
Financial Reportsinsideradio.com

Beasley Posts 96% Year-Over-Year Q2 Revenue Increase, Down 10% From 2019.

The ad market’s ongoing recovery caused revenue at Beasley Media Group to almost double in second quarter to $59.6 million from $30.4 million during the depths of the pandemic one year ago. The gains, which came from both broadcast radio and digital, reflect a 24% increase over first quarter 2021, but a 10% decline when compared to the pre-COVID second quarter of 2019.
Financial Reportsprweek.com

Stagwell revenue jumps 33% in Q2

WASHINGTON: Stagwell Group posted a 33% increase in net revenue organic growth in Q2 to $181.8 million. The quarter closed with MDC Partners shareholders voting to approve the agreement to combine with Stagwell Group after a dispute in May. Double-digit organic growth across nearly all non-political segments was the main...
Financial ReportsRadio Online

Cumulus Media Q2 Net Revenue Up 54%, Loss Narrows

Cumulus Media reported second quarter net revenue grew 53.9% to $224.7 million from $146 million in 2020. Digital revenue was up 55% with streaming, local digital marketing services and podcasting revenue streams all reaching new highs. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $36.9 million from -$6.37 million. The company posted a net loss of $5.9 million (29 cents per diluted share) as compared to a net loss of $36.3 million ($1.79) in the year-ago period.
Financial Reportspropertyindustryeye.com

LSL achieves record revenues in H1 2021

LSL Property Services announced this morning a strong performance in the first half of this year, as well as significant progress in implementing its strategy for growth. The company reports record Group H1 2021 revenue and underlying operating profit with increasing balance sheet strength, which it says will enable further investment to deliver the Group’s ambitious growth strategy.
Financial Reportsinsideradio.com

Cumulus Media Rebounds In Q2 With Better Than Expected Topline Growth.

Cumulus Media revenues rebounded to $224.7 million in second quarter 2021, a 54% year-over-year increase over the $146.0 million the company put on the books during the worst quarter of the pandemic. That’s significantly better than the 35% improvement the company forecasted earlier for Q2. Digital revenue grew 55% and broadcast was up 54% year-over-year.
Financial Reportsinsideradio.com

Podcasts Lift New York Times To Better Than Expected Digital Ad Growth In Second Quarter.

The New York Times had better than expected revenue growth during the second quarter of the year, which it attributes in part to the growing appeal of its podcasts. The Times says total ad revenue grew by two-thirds from a year ago with digital advertising up even more, increasing nearly 80%. And even without the impact of COVID, digital ad revenue grew 22% from the second quarter of 2019.
Marketsinsideradio.com

Analysis: Podcast Ad Loads Edged Higher In Second Quarter.

Stronger demand for inventory during the second quarter pushed podcast ad loads higher according to a new analysis by Magellan AI. It reports the average podcast dedicated 5.3% of its episode time to running commercials during the second quarter. That was a slight increase from 5.1% in the first quarter of the year.
Financial Reportstheadvocate.com

LHC Group in Lafayette reports $37M profit

LHC Group, a Lafayette-based home health provider, reported second-quarter profit of $37.6 million, or $1.20 per share, compared to $44.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share a year ago. LHC noted the company received $36.8 million, or 87 cents per share, in federal COVID relief funds during the second quarter...
Financial Reportsbjournal.com

Eastman’s second-quarter financial results top estimates

Eastman Chemical Company continued to outpace expectations during the second quarter, announcing earnings of $2.46 per share while posting revenues of $2.65 billion for the quarter that ended in June 2021. Eastman’s performance in the second quarter bested the Zack’s Consensus Estimate of $2.32 per share, marking the fourth consecutive...
Financial ReportsRadio Business Report

Townsquare Media Crushes Q2 Estimates With Another Strong Quarter

The first of the broadcast media industry’s second quarter 2021 results arrived just before sunrise Tuesday (8/3), as Townsquare Media released its financial report card for the three months ending June 30. How did the “digital first” owner of 322 radio stations located in markets outside the top 50 perform?...
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Weyco’s Sales Rebound In Second Quarter

Weyco Group Inc. reported sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $57.6 million compared to second quarter 2020 net sales of $16.6 million. The company’s brands include Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, Bogs, Rafters, and Forsake. Operating earnings were $4.5 million for the quarter compared to operating losses of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy