Townsquare’s Second Quarter: Full Pandemic Recovery Now In Sight.

Townsquare Media is recovering faster than management expected from the pandemic. Total 2021 revenue is now on track to hit $410 million, $15 million higher than the company forecast in first quarter, and 95% of 2019 levels. CEO Bill Wilson attributes the turnaround to the company’s “digital first” strategy with a heightened focus on local. “Just one year after the start of the pandemic, we are back on track, our flywheel continues to pick up momentum and we are setting all-time high adjusted EBITDA records,” he said Tuesday morning.