Liberal Virginia prosecutors' ouster sought by petition

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia-based group with Republican ties is launching an effort to have three liberal prosecutors in northern Virginia removed from office. The group called Virginians for Safe Communities said it will collect petitions seeking to oust the three prosecutors who were elected in 2019 on reform-based agendas — Steve Descano in Fairfax County, Buta Biberaj in Loudoun County and Parisa Dehghani-Tafti in Arlington County.