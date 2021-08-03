Greatest movie truck stunts vol. 1

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, iconic movie truck stunts, spot market breakdown, shippers vs. carriers and more. $3.33 — The Tokyo Olympics are in full swing but fortunately for shippers, one record that wasn’t broken this week was in the dry van spot market. It has tied the $3.33/inclusive of fuel high-water mark it touched the week of July Fourth. As has been the story for months now, the spot market is being propped up by robust freight volumes. Just look at that chart above. While the market is cycling in near lockstep with 2019, it’s doing so while moving much more freight!

