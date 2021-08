With just over two weeks to go until the start of the Falcons’ 2021 training camp, it’s time to take a closer look at each of the position groups on the roster. We’ll go through each one, noting the potential starters and the competition for depth roles. We continue our look at Atlanta’s offense with offensive tackle—where the starters on both sides are locked in, but the injury to incumbent swing tackle Matt Gono makes the rest of the depth chart unclear.