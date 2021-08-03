Basketball Court-Building AR Apps

Nike’s FlyEase collection will be getting one shoe deeper with a brand new model set to debut soon dubbed, the Glide FlyEase Premium. Nike’s FlyEase technology continues to change lives and due to its success, Nike has taken the time to provide a new silhouette for their fans to enjoy. While we’ve seen the FlyEase tech cross into the Air Max and VaporMax collection, the collection will now provide its very own runner that takes inspiration from some of the hottest sneakers on the market. Featuring more of a contemporary look that fits with today’s styles, this offering sports a Blue Void, Sail, and Black color scheme which provides an everyday offering. Along with the classic upper, a new marbled heel is placed in to go alongside a grind Sail midsole and grind Black outsole.