Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Amid air and ocean freight boom, Expeditors sees no capacity relief

By John Kingston
freightwaves.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe quarterly earnings statement of Expeditors International is straightforward about the squeeze in the supply chain and the fact that it isn’t ending anytime soon. “Currently, we do not foresee any meaningful improvements to the operating environment over at least the remainder of the year, as the global infrastructure for moving freight seems nearly stretched to its limit,” Jeffrey Musser, president and CEO of Expeditors (NASDAQ: EXPD), said in the statement announcing the company’s second-quarter earnings. “Robust demand is bumping up against capacity constraints in the air and ocean markets, all of which is made more challenging by limited warehouse space, staffing constraints, port congestion, equipment dislocations, and driver shortages, not to mention additional disturbances such as the closure of the Yantian [China] port due to a COVID-19 outbreak in May or the blockage of the Suez Canal back in March.”

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight#Infrastructure#Expeditors International#Expd#Yantian#Seekingalpha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Related
IndustryKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: With Sysco halting deliveries, EVCO and other distributors straining to meet new demand

Supply and workforce shortages are impacting food suppliers on a national scale. It was announced Tuesday that national food distributor Sysco has had to halt deliveries to a number of restaurants in Kansas due to “labor shortages.” Shortages in both resources and staff have become commonplace over the past 16 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation involving Sysco is not an isolated one according to EVCO President David Evans who recently spoke with KVOE News.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

What chip shortage? The world will soon be drowning in chips says analyst

During all of 2021, we've heard about a shortage of chips affecting consumer electronics companies and automobile manufacturers. But according to Fortune, a shift has taken place and the world will soon be awash in chips. Lillian Li, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody’s, says, "All the world’s advanced economies, including the U.S., the EU, South Korea, and China have set out plans to advance capacity in the domestic semiconductor industry."
U.S. Politicsfreightwaves.com

Beware ‘nasty side effects’ if government targets ocean carriers

As skyrocketing rates squeeze importers and exporters scramble for containers, the push for government intervention is accelerating. What if the U.S. government does move to rein in foreign carriers? What if carrier alliances are broken up, detention and demurrage charges are curtailed, export service is mandatory and — most hypothetically — spot rates are capped?
IndustryCNBC

Container shipping rates between U.S. and China exceed $20,000, hitting a record

Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box. The acceleration in Delta-variant Covid-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot...
Financial Reportsfreightwaves.com

Yellow turns an operating profit in strong LTL macro environment

A rising tide of strong demand and tight capacity lifted all LTL boats in the second quarter. The market was so strong, in fact, that even the perpetually leaking dinghy from Kansas made money. Overland Park-based Yellow Corp. reported late Wednesday second-quarter operating income of $27 million on revenue of...
Economydailyforex.com

China's Manufacturing Sector Expands Less Than Expected

According to data released by both Caixin Global and IHS Markit, China's manufacturing sector activity fell to a 15-month low, despite expanding in the month of July. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index went down to 50.3 in July after being at 51.3 in the previous month, signaling a slower expansion of the sector. The figure was also below expectations of 51.1.
Financial Reportsfreightwaves.com

Uber Freight posts continued revenue gain, higher EBITDA than 2Q ’20

The portion of Uber Technologies’ earnings report that is devoted to Uber Freight is for a three-month period that immediately preceded the electronic brokerage’s biggest acquisition. That would be the purchase of Transplace, announced July 22, acquired for approximately $2.25 billion. While the acquisition was mentioned in the company’s (NYSE:...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Swiss megaship operator rejects allegations of collusion by US shipper

Geneva-based container line giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. has denied allegations of collusion and contract violations by an American home furnishings manufacturer claiming its customer’s accusations are unsubstantiated. MSC said it was “shocked” to learn of accusations made by Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries in a complaint filed at the Federal...
EconomyPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

China's July manufacturing weakens amid export weakness

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s manufacturing growth in July slowed to its lowest level in 15 months as export demand weakened and factories coped with disruptions in supplies of raw materials and components, two surveys found. A monthly purchasing managers’ index released by Caixin, a business magazine, declined to 50.3...
Austin, TXfreightwaves.com

AIT continues expansion strategy with Intelligent Logistics, Spur Freight acquisition

After a number of strategic acquisitions in 2020, AIT Worldwide Logistics continues with another year of purchases to expand its facilities and supply chain services. AIT announced Tuesday it has acquired Austin, Texas-based Intelligent Logistics, including the assets under its trucking brand Spur Freight, for an undisclosed amount, to expand its asset footprint into central Texas.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Holding pattern: July Class 8 truck orders hide underlying demand

Class 8 truck orders in July significantly trailed demand for new equipment because manufacturers beset by supply shortages cannot build enough trucks. Preliminary North America net orders in July were 25,800 units, unchanged from the 25,809 orders booked in June, according to ACT Research. “In 2018, there was an explosion...
Trafficbostonnews.net

Land Transportation and Freight Brokerage Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Land Transportation and Freight Brokerage Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Land Transportation and Freight Brokerage market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Mideast petchem demand up amid high freight costs, tight container supply

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Petrochemical demand in the Middle East is on an uptrend during summer while market players continue to tackle high freight costs and severe container shortages. Polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) suppliers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are looking forward to an Asian-led demand recovery from here on out.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Air Freight Forwarding Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Sinotrans, NIPPON EXPRESS, DB Schenker

The ' Air Freight Forwarding market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Air Freight Forwarding market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Air Freight Forwarding market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Economynorthwestgeorgianews.com

US service industries expanded at a record pace in July

U.S. service providers expanded in July at the fastest pace in records dating back to 1997 as measures of business activity, new orders and employment all improved. The Institute for Supply Management’s services index jumped to 64.1 last month from 60.1 in June, topping all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Readings above 50 indicate expansion.
Retailfreightwaves.com

Moving volumes smoothly: TRAC Intermodal CEO’s 3 keys

FreightWaves recently chatted with Daniel Walsh, president and CEO of TRAC Intermodal, about reported chassis shortages and the congestion issues facing the supply chain. This question-and-answer interview was edited for clarity and length. FREIGHTWAVES: How is chassis availability in the regions that you serve? What are you seeing in the...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | World Courier, Expeditor International, Deutsche Post

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Pharmaceutical Logistics market outlook.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Will ocean freight ruin Christmas?

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking to SEKO Logistics’ Brian Bourke about Christmas. Will it be ruined? Are the ocean carriers plotting to pillage Whoville? Paying ocean rates is most certainly a beast: Ship now lest your tree have the least. We’ll break down key holiday shipping dates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy