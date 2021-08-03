Cancel
Markel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Markel Corp. (MKL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $792.1 million. The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $57.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $19.14 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts...

