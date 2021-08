EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a unique pop-up store at the American Dream mall that’s a dream come true for some students with autism. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu visited Spectrum Works on Wednesday. The store sells t-shirts, sweatshirts and onesies for discount prices. It’s run by young adults with autism. Dennis James Taylor is also a graphic designer. He wrote a book called “Bandit’s Legacy” and created a whole t-shirt collection to help educate children about dinosaurs. “What I’m trying to get across is that these weren’t monsters. They were animals just doing what they need to do to survive,” he said. READ MORE: Actor...