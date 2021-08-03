Cancel
John Lilley Named Dir. of Player Personnel & Dir. of Amateur Scouting

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that John Lilley has been named Director of Player Personnel and Director of Amateur Scouting. Prior to joining the Rangers, Lilley served as Director of Amateur Scouting with the Toronto Maple Leafs, a position he held since 2018. Lilley originally joined the Leafs organization in 2006 as an amateur scout before being promoted to Director of United States Scouting in 2016.

