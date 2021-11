So far, Kentucky Basketball is winning the Name, Image, Likeness era. This summer, John Calipari made it his mission to ensure the program was ready for NIL from Day One, putting the tools in place to help his players understand the rules and profit. It worked. Thus far, the players have signed team deals with ProCampsU/KSR, FTX cryptocurrency exchange, and the law firm Morgan & Morgan, the latter launching yesterday with a flashy digital billboard in Times Square. Most have individual deals as well. TyTy Washington leads the way, partnering with Blue Grass Motorsports, Gatorade, America’s Best Caviar, and T.R.A.P. House Clothing.

BASKETBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO