5-minute walk to the beach. Brand new pool, game room and wet bar. Gourmet Kitchen. Amazing sunset views and right on the water! Your own boat ramp! Newly renovated in 2021 and located in the heart of Sandbridge, the Sundance Squid has it all. Situated on the bay canal and only steps away from the Atlantic Ocean get ready for the ultimate beach rental home – a perfect mix of a relaxing atmosphere and just plain fun!