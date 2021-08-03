Cancel
John Norton Admits No Swiss Bank Account -Judge Points to Perjury

edgarcountywatchdogs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Co, (ECWd) - Local gadfly and former Wesley Township highway commissioner was graced with a stay to his jail sanction for two more weeks at yesterday's hearing. As we covered in this article, Norton was ordered to produce certain records by 1:30 pm yesterday. While he produced some records, he failed to produce all of those he was ordered to and then was caught in what appears to be perjury pertaining to a claimed Swiss bank account.

edgarcountywatchdogs.com

