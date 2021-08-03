Cancel
Travel

Disneyland Resort Reveals Additional Benefits for Magic Key Pass Program

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Disneyland Resort announced its new Magic Key pass program to replace the former Disneyland Annual Pass program. This new program has four tiers for guests to choose from that range in price and benefits. In general, they all allow guests to make multiple reservations to the parks for future visits, get discounts on select dining, and get discounts on select merchandise. The top two levels also include parking or a parking discount. There are also perks for being a charter Magic Key holder.

