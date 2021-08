The scramble to extend the pandemic-related federal eviction moratorium has led to some rare dysfunction between the White House and congressional Democrats, Axios reports. Both sides have signaled that the other is to blame for allowing the moratorium to expire on Saturday night, and they're each calling on the other to take action (the White House wants Congress to pass legislation, Congress wants President Biden to issue an executive order). Progressive lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have been fairly vocal about their frustrations with the White House, but Axios notes that the feeling extends to more moderate corners of the party, as well.