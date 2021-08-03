Pentagon Officer, Suspect Killed During Transit Hub Attack

A Pentagon police officer was killed during an attack at the Pentagon public transit hub Tuesday, a U.S. senator said. U.S. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the U.S. state where the Pentagon is located, told Reuters he was saddened to learn Tuesday that an officer had died. The Associated Press, citing officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, said the officer had been stabbed and a suspect had been shot by law enforcement and died at the scene.