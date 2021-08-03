Cancel
U.S. Politics

Pentagon Officer, Suspect Killed During Transit Hub Attack

Birmingham Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Pentagon police officer was killed during an attack at the Pentagon public transit hub Tuesday, a U.S. senator said. U.S. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the U.S. state where the Pentagon is located, told Reuters he was saddened to learn Tuesday that an officer had died. The Associated Press, citing officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, said the officer had been stabbed and a suspect had been shot by law enforcement and died at the scene.

Public SafetyThe Independent

Police confirm ‘several casualties’ in Pentagon shooting

Police have confirmed “several casualties” from a shooting incident outside the Pentagon on Tuesday. The building, which acts as headquarters for America’s armed forces, was locked down after multiple shots were fired at the Pentagon Transit Center. Woodrow Kusse, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s chief of police, provided more details...
Georgia StateWXIA 11 Alive

Suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon is from Georgia, AP reports

WASHINGTON — The suspect accused in connection with the death of a Pentagon officer Tuesday has been identified as a Georgia man, according to the Associated Press. The AP reports that Austin William Lanz, of Georgia, was shot by law enforcement and killed at the scene. The Pentagon officer was stabbed at a transit center outside of the building.
AFP

Police officer killed in incident outside Pentagon

A police officer was killed at the Pentagon's mass transit terminal Tuesday in an incident that forced the lockdown of the US military headquarters, the Defense Department said. "The Pentagon currently is on lockdown due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center.
The Independent

Police officer dies, others injured and Pentagon locked down after shots fired at DC Metro station

The Pentagon, headquarters of America’s armed forces, went into lockdown after a shooting was reported at a nearby Metro station.Multiple gunshots were heard by the station, which is served by the city’s Yellow and Blue lines, The Associated Press reported.The shooting reportedly occurred outside the station at a bus platform.“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming,” read a statement released on Twitter by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA).Separately, a spokesperson for PFPA told...
Arlington County, VAmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Pentagon is closed due to a shooting with several wounded in the vicinity

The Pentagon, the great headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, has locked its doors this Tuesday morning for an hour and a half due to a shooting at the nearby subway station, as published on Twitter by the Protection Agency of the Pentagon Force. The event has injured several people, reports the Associated Press news agency. Workers from the US Army headquarters had to remain in the federal building while “police activity” was carried out in the area.
MilitaryNBC Washington

Officer Killed Near Pentagon Was Army Veteran Who Served in Iraq

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency identified the officer who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday near the Pentagon. Officer George Gonzalez was an Army veteran who was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Iraq, the agency said. He was from Brooklyn, New York, and joined the Pentagon police force in 2018.
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Man Who Fatally Stabbed Pentagon Officer Had Troubled Past

WASHINGTON (AP) — As officials seek clues about what prompted a Georgia man to fatally stab a Pentagon police officer, details of the suspect’s troubled past emerged Wednesday through interviews and court records. Austin William Lanz, 27, was arrested last April for a break-in at a neighbor’s home and drew...
PBS NewsHour

Pentagon identifies officer killed in violence outside building

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon police force on Wednesday identified the officer who was fatally stabbed at a transit center outside the Pentagon. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency said Officer George Gonzalez was a New York native and Army veteran who served in Iraq. He’d been on the police force for three years. He died after being stabbed during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Pentagon locked down amid 'shooting incident'

Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): The Pentagon on Tuesday (local time) was locked down with no personnel allowed outside due to a "shooting incident" outside the building, according to a spokesperson. "The Pentagon currently is on lockdown due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the...

