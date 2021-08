The Notre Dame football team needs plenty of players to step up in a big way in 2021, and here are those who made honorable mention in our top-25. As we did last summer, the Slap The Sign staff has compiled our list of the top 25 players that we believe will have the greatest impact on the Notre Dame football team this season. To start our rankings, we begin with those who just missed the cut, coming in as honorable mention players.