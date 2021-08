Fresh off helping his AAU team Team Final to the Peach Jam title earlier this summer, rumors began to swirl that Corey Floyd Jr., a class of 2022 commit for UConn, was considering graduating high school early to enroll this fall. On Thursday, those rumors became a little more official, with Floyd telling NJ.com’s Adam Zagoria that he’s heading to Storrs this fall to get his college career started ahead of schedule. UConn has not yet commented on the addition of Floyd for this season.