Bentley U.S. Chief Says The Ultra-Luxe Brand Will Set A New Benchmark In Electrification

The big electric vehicle announcement the Biden administration wanted to make today is that it has gotten GM, Ford, and Stellantis onboard for a 2030 electric vehicle target that, unfortunately, is actually quite lame. (Side note: the event was about much more than this weak target, but I’ll come back to that at the end.) The target is for 50% of US light vehicle sales to be “zero emissions” by 2030. However, there are a few particularly disappointing spots in the text. One is that they are including plugin hybrids, so it’s not really a “zero emissions vehicle” target. That’s quite irritating by itself, but let’s move on. They’re also including hydrogen fuel cell cars, which is weird, since even the hype around hydrogen fuel cell cars is clearly dead, let alone the cars themselves.