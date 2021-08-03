Cancel
Economy

Bentley U.S. Chief Says The Ultra-Luxe Brand Will Set A New Benchmark In Electrification

By Alex Kwanten
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBentley is having a big year. The luxury automaker enjoyed a 50% jump in global sales over 2019 and like much of the auto industry, its sights are set on electrification. In the first six months of 2021 Bentley recorded $211 million in profits on revenue of $1.57 billion, more than any previous single year total. That’s down to a combination of a buoyant post-lockdown economy and pent up demand for Bentley’s largely new lineup, which featured two redesigned models in 2020.

Electric Vehicles
Economy
Cars
Tesla
China
