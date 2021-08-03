What are a separated wife's rights to make financial decisions?

Surviving spouses are not the only ones who can qualify for a widow’s pension under the Social Security Act of 1935. When we dig down into the details, there are others who can receive it besides the widow or widower. Other parties close to the deceased may also have a claim. There are specific rules and regulations, according to the Social Security Administration, regarding the payment of a widow’s pension. Here is a breakdown of who can receive a widow’s pension and how the payment amounts are calculated. Consider working with a financial advisor to ensure that your retirement planning is as effective as it can be.