What are a separated wife's rights to make financial decisions?
It is a little known fact that in Ohio that it is possible to disinherit a spouse using a lifetime transfer of assets to a living trust. It may or may not be good public policy, and there are many who wish to have the law changed. I do not know if the separation agreement contains terms that might somehow be made binding under marital law and common law equity, but doubt it. To be certain, I would suggest that your mother engage an estate law expert and a marital law expert to collaborate on the review of documents, separation agreement and circumstances.avvo.com
