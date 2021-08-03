Cancel
San Diego Padres at Oakland Athletics odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrPMc_0bGnHfPt00

The San Diego Padres (61-47) travel up to the Bay Area to start a two-game interleague series with the Oakland Athletics (60-47) Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Padres vs. Athletics odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Tied 1-1.

LHP Blake Snell is San Diego’s projected starter. He is 4-4 with a 5.44 ERA (84 1/3 IP, 51 ER), 1.61 WHIP, 5.9 BB/9 and 11.2 K/9 over 19 starts.

  • Last outing: Loss, 10-4, with 4 IP, 7 ER, 7 H, 4 BB and 1 K against the A’s at home Wednesday.
  • 2021 road stats: 1-3 with an 8.02 ERA (42 2/3 IP, 38 ER), 2.02 WHIP and 1.4 BB/K rate through 11 starts.

LHP Sean Manaea makes his 22nd start for the A’s. He is 8-6 with a 3.01 ERA (122 2/3 IP, 41 ER), 1.14 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 10.1 K/9 this year.

  • Last outing: Win, 10-4, with 6 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB and 9 K against the Padres Wednesday.
  • 2021 home stats: 4-2 with a 3.34 ERA (64 2/3 IP, 24 ER), 1.25 WHIP and 5.4 K/BB rate across 11 starts.

Padres at Athletics odds, lines, picks and prediction

  • Money line: Padres +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Athletics -180 (bet $180 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Padres +1.5 (-150) | Athletics -1.5 (+120)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Prediction

Athletics 4, Padres 2

Money line (ML)

“LEAN” to the ATHLETICS (-180) for a half unit because Oakland’s lineup scores more runs per nine innings against left-handed pitching than San Diego’s and ranks higher in both wRC+ and wOBA against lefties. Also, Snell has been awful on the road this season and was roughed up by the A’s last week.

Snell has a 5.97 FIP, 6.7 K-BB% and .415 opponent wOBA on the road, compared to a 3.19 FIP, 20.5% K-BB% and .271 wOBA at home. Furthermore, Snell’s Fangraphs game scoreof 15 for his previous start against the A’s was his second-worst of the season.

On the other side, Manaea’s game score of 81 in his previous start against San Diego was his third-best of the season and his 1.25 xFIP was his best mark this year.

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

PASS because I need better than Athletics -1.5 (+120) to bet against a San Diego team that has the fourth-best cover rate as a road underdog at 10-3 ATS and a share of the best cover rate in interleague play at 9-2 ATS.

Over/Under (O/U)

“LEAN” to the UNDER 8.5 (+105) for a half unit.

Snell has bounced back nicely from terrible starts a couple of times earlier this year and both bullpens have been awesome since the All-Star break.

Oakland’s bullpen has the second-best FIP in the second half of the season and San Diego’s bullpen has the best xFIP and SIERA.

