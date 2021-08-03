Cancel
MLB

Peralta expected to start as Tigers host the Red Sox

9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago

Boston Red Sox (63-44, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (51-57, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (6-6, 5.15 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +122, Red Sox -141; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Boston will square off on Tuesday.

The Tigers are 30-24 on their home turf. Detroit is hitting a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .280.

The Red Sox are 30-22 on the road. Boston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .370.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 12-9. Matt Andriese notched his first victory and J.D. Martinez went 2-for-6 with two RBIs for Boston. Alex Lange took his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 17 home runs and is slugging .454.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 57 extra base hits and 84 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by one run

Red Sox: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
