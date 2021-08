The Seahawks kicked off 2021 training camp on Wednesday, and for the first time since their final game of the 2019 season, they took to the field with the 12s on hand to cheer them on. A year after music and the voices of players and coaches were the only sounds at practice, Wednesday's session included the familiar "Sea-Hawks!" chant, fans shouting to get the attention of their favorite players, the drums of Blue Thunder and more of the noises that help make football sound like it's supposed to.