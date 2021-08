From a gently sloping three-miler to a climb with almost 2,000 feet of vertical gain, these routes near the city are ideal for pre- or post-workday trail runs. A smooth transition from road to trail running, Coyote Song is a lullaby. Compared with concrete, its soft path is forgiving on your joints, and its rise is as gentle as they come. The trail features dramatic red rock formations to the east and the rolling expanse of the park’s namesake valley to the west. If you go early, the sun will stir you from your stupor by emerging over the cliffs and turning the landscape into a glowing emerald dream. Is trail running always so beautiful? Yes. So easy? Hell no.