Devonta Freeman calls playing for Saints a 'dream come true'

By Matt Urben
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ju66Y_0bGnDRrl00

If you thought it was odd seeing former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones take the field in a Tennessee Titans uniform, Devonta Freeman one-upped his former teammate by joining the NFC South-rival New Orleans Saints on Monday.

As a veteran running back, Freeman is understandably grateful for another opportunity in the league, but he seems to be extra excited for that chance to be with his former team’s undisputed No. 1 rival.

Freeman called playing in New Orleans a “dream come true” and said he’s always been a fan of the team, as tweeted by Saints reporter Nick Underhill.

If that doesn’t make your stomach turn, Freeman also said he enjoys the Saints’ colors.

The 29-year-old Georgia native was almost certainly just trolling his former team, but it does feel a bit surreal to see him wearing a Saints uniform. Over Freeman’s six seasons in Atlanta, he rushed 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns, with another 2,073 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches.

Madden 22: Complete Atlanta Falcons player ratings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUaZC_0bGnDRrl00

