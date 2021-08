Aborted have released “Drag me to Hell,” the second single off their forthcoming album, ManiaCult. “Alright alright! It’s good old Jack Burton here, and he’s got one thing to say: ‘get ready for the boom stick!’ We have such sights to show you—or rather sounds to play you—with the next single from ‘ManiaCult,’ ‘Drag Me to Hell’. Trust me, you’re going to want to click that button and spread it before Wayland comes for YOU.”