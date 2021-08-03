Cancel
Lyft posts adjusted profit three months ahead of target as rides rebound

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Lyft Inc on Tuesday posted an adjusted quarterly profit three months ahead of target as it kept costs down while rides rebounded. The company made an adjusted profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the first time in its nine-year history. For the three months ending in June it posted adjusted earnings of $23.8 million. The adjustments exclude one-time costs, primarily stock-based compensation, which drove a $252 million net loss.

