Rashard Higgins has 'all motivation' necessary to help Browns reach goals

Rashard Higgins has rewatched the Browns' final game of the 2020 season over and over again. The pain from the 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round has subsided for Higgins, who was at the center of a pivotal moment in the game when he fumbled the ball on a goal-line dive to the end zone. NFL rules declare a fumble through the end zone as a touchback, so Higgins was robbed of a potential touchdown, one that might've altered the final result.