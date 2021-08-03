Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rashard Higgins has 'all motivation' necessary to help Browns reach goals

By Anthony Poisal
clevelandbrowns.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRashard Higgins has rewatched the Browns' final game of the 2020 season over and over again. The pain from the 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round has subsided for Higgins, who was at the center of a pivotal moment in the game when he fumbled the ball on a goal-line dive to the end zone. NFL rules declare a fumble through the end zone as a touchback, so Higgins was robbed of a potential touchdown, one that might've altered the final result.

www.clevelandbrowns.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Brown#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Afc Divisional Round
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has Blunt Message For The Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield proved a lot of his doubters wrong after his incredible 2020 season. But one former NFL GM remains unconvinced and has a message for the Cleveland Browns. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum warned the Browns against giving Mayfield a...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Saints call Browns about a WR trade?

The Cleveland Browns are preparing to open their training camp with the hope that they can stay healthy and compete for a Super Bowl in 2021. The New Orleans Saints haven’t reported to camp yet either but already got some bad news that star receiver Michael Thomas will likely miss games this year.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Is the injury bug already appearing?

The Cleveland Browns just can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries. Could this destroy their chances at competing for a Super Bowl?. We aren’t even halfway through training camp, and the Cleveland Browns are already dealing with injuries, especially in the secondary. It started last week when Greedy Williams left practice because of the heat and continued this week with Ronnie Harrison leaving practice with a “lower extremity” injury.
NFLYardbarker

Nick Chubb Shows Off Amazing Strength In Workout (Video)

Yet, for the Cleveland Browns starting running back, a 420-pound hang clean is just another day at the office. Opposing NFL defenses have become all too familiar with Chubb over the last couple seasons. With three consecutive top-ten rushing yard campaigns, defenses know what’s coming when number 24 is lined...
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are unblockable with pads on -- What we learned from Day 6 of Browns camp: Ellis L. Williams

BEREA, Ohio -- I’ve been self-indulgent. These past few days my opens centered around me. My mind, some thought or an experience driving to practice. Well, those narcissistic admissions are done. I have no time (or words) to waste describing Day 6 of Browns training camp, also known as “Pads Prime.” Like a pounding gavel, Jadeveon Clowney commenced the first padded practice by popping tackle Jack Conklin and calmly moving him aside to wreck an early rep.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 3 early offensive training camp standouts in 2021

The Cleveland Browns are still early in their 2021 training camp but these three offensive players are already turning heads with their play. There’s a lot to be excited about with the Cleveland Browns this season since they’re coming back from an 11-5 campaign that ended in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 worst contracts for the Cleveland Browns in 2021

The Cleveland Browns have done a good job at managing their contracts, but these three deals stick out as bad ones for the 2021 season. It’s been years since the Cleveland Browns even signed a long-term deal worth big money. For one, no one wanted to play for the Browns because they were such a disaster. And two, the team couldn’t draft anyone worth keeping.
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Rashard Higgins: Hurts ankle on first day of camp

Higgins will miss practice Thursday after rolling an ankle during Wednesday's session, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Even a minor injury isn't ideal for Higgins, who is signed to a one-year contract and hoping to fend off competition from Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Browns also have third-round rookie Anthony Schwartz (hamstring) as a candidate for the No. 3 receiver spot, but Peoples-Jones appears to be the more immediate threat. In any case, coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't expect Higgins to be out for long.
NFLYardbarker

Rashard Higgins Had Impressive Stat In 2020 Season

The Cleveland Browns were devastated when they lost Odell Beckham Jr. mid-season to an ACL tear. The superstar wide receiver was obviously done for the rest of the season, which seemed like it was the beginning of the end. However, five-year wideout Rashard Higgins stepped in and played incredible in...
NFLchatsports.com

Odell Beckham Jr has a lofty goal he wants to reach with Cleveland Browns

Former LSU football wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr made it clear on Sunday that he has a lofty goal he wants to reach with the Cleveland Browns. OBJ spoke to reporters on Sunday and he mentioned his desire to win a championship. Of course, that’s something every team hopes to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy