Norwalk Health Department's Mosquito Management Program Fights Mosquito-borne Disease
Barbeques, beach days…and bug bites? Mosquitoes don’t have to ruin your fun in the sun. This summer, the Health Department urges Norwalkers to “Fight the Bite” and avoid mosquitoes. NHD’s mosquito management program takes a three-pronged approach to help our residents avoid mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE): 1) education, 2) mosquito surveillance, and 3) source reduction.news.hamlethub.com
Comments / 0