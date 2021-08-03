Cancel
Oklahoma State

Everyone Goes Nuts For The Hamburgers At Arnold's, A Nostalgic Eatery In Oklahoma

When you are in the mood for a good burger and do not require anything fancy, we have just the place for you to try. Arnold’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers in Tulsa has been serving amazing burgers for 40 years and everyone goes nuts for them. This nostalgic throwback burger joint will leave you in awe of the best burger you have ever eaten. Better get here early as lines often form before they open and carry on throughout the day.

Keep reading below to learn more about Arnold’s.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F62xx_0bGn8xln00
Arnold's Old-Fashioned Burgers is located on Historic Route 66 in Tulsa at 4253 Southwest Boulevard. They have been serving up great burgers in the same location for 40 years and after just one bite we think you'll be a fan for life.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZlFb_0bGn8xln00
The place feels like an old-time diner. The big plastic booths and tables are seemingly always full, so get here early during the busy hours.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jd4c3_0bGn8xln00
Arnold's sells approximately 500 patties a day and each one tastes as good as this picture looks. Come by and try one for yourself...you won't be disappointed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkqU3_0bGn8xln00
You will definitely want to try the french fries...they are so good that some folks decide to eat them as their entire meal.  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrtKw_0bGn8xln00
Of course, if you want to change it up and aren't in the mood for a burger, Arnold's chicken sandwich is always a hit. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V3tCH_0bGn8xln00
The burgers and fries are not the only things you have to try before you leave - the famous milkshakes are big, handmade, and perfect for splitting.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTvmt_0bGn8xln00
Arnold's Old Fashioned Hamburgers has thousands of raving customers that swear they serve the best burger in the state. We agree that it's definitely a strong contender, so be sure to stop in and give them a try.

To learn more about Arnold’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, click here.

Oklahoma is known for delicious food…especially our amazing burger joints. From fried onion burgers to classic cheeseburgers, there’s nothing better than Oklahoma’s burgers. Click here to follow along as we take you across the state on a mouthwatering burger trail.

