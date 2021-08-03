Everyone Goes Nuts For The Hamburgers At Arnold’s, A Nostalgic Eatery In Oklahoma

When you are in the mood for a good burger and do not require anything fancy, we have just the place for you to try. Arnold’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers in Tulsa has been serving amazing burgers for 40 years and everyone goes nuts for them. This nostalgic throwback burger joint will leave you in awe of the best burger you have ever eaten. Better get here early as lines often form before they open and carry on throughout the day.

Keep reading below to learn more about Arnold’s.

Arnold's Old-Fashioned Burgers is located on Historic Route 66 in Tulsa at 4253 Southwest Boulevard. They have been serving up great burgers in the same location for 40 years and after just one bite we think you'll be a fan for life.

The place feels like an old-time diner. The big plastic booths and tables are seemingly always full, so get here early during the busy hours.

Arnold's sells approximately 500 patties a day and each one tastes as good as this picture looks. Come by and try one for yourself...you won't be disappointed.

You will definitely want to try the french fries...they are so good that some folks decide to eat them as their entire meal.

Of course, if you want to change it up and aren't in the mood for a burger, Arnold's chicken sandwich is always a hit.

The burgers and fries are not the only things you have to try before you leave - the famous milkshakes are big, handmade, and perfect for splitting.

Arnold's Old Fashioned Hamburgers has thousands of raving customers that swear they serve the best burger in the state. We agree that it's definitely a strong contender, so be sure to stop in and give them a try.

To learn more about Arnold’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, click here.

