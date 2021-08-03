LEGO Star Wars Halloween special to debut on Disney+ this October

Disney’s upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel promises to be an experience like no other!. Instead of your typical Disney resort, this is more of a complete experience, where everyone boards the “ship” at the same time and has an itinerary for two days. We’ve seen a sneak peek of the passenger cabins and heard about a few of the experiences, but we just got SO much more info! We now know Galactic Starcruiser will open in Spring of 2022 and a video from Imagineers revealed a whole bunch of new details, including a big secret.