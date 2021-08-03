LEGO Star Wars Halloween special to debut on Disney+ this October
Fans of the spooky season will want to mark their calendars in a few months, as LEGO Star Wars will be releasing an animated Halloween special exclusively on Disney+. StarWars.com today announced that the project, known as LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, will be available on Disney’s streaming platform beginning on Oct. 1. This short film is just the latest in a long line of partnerships between the Star Wars brand and LEGO.dorksideoftheforce.com
