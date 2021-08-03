Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

From the newsroom: Froedtert requiring staff, providers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November

By Thomas J. McKillen
discoverhometown.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFroedtert Health is requiring staff and providers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, the organization announced in a statement issued on Aug. 3. This includes Froedtert & MCW Holy Family staff and all vendors, students, volunteers and others employed by or for Froedtert Health. We join many other health systems around southeast Wisconsin and the U.S. that have made vaccination a condition of employment.

discoverhometown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccinations#Froedtert Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Lewis County, WAPosted by
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

COVID-19 Vaccine Now Required for Providence Caregivers

‘Opportunity to Lead by Example’: Providence Joins Growing Number of Hospitals With Mandate. Providence caregivers will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the health care network announced its new mandate this week. The multi-state organization joins a growing number of employers requiring workers to get the vaccine as the delta variant surges across the country.
Madison, WICBS 58

‘It should be an option’: Health care workers protest vaccine mandates

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An online petition against mandatory vaccinations for health workers is gaining momentum. It started after several large health care providers announced they will require staff to be vaccinated in an effort to protect staff and patients from COVID-19. Over 10,000 people have signed Taylor Falesnik's...
Bangor, MEfoxbangor.com

Northern Light Health requires all staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

BANGOR — Monday Northern Light Health announced they will require all staff to get their COVID-19 vaccination. Today they talked about how they plan to make that happen. “With regard to employees who choose not to be vaccinated and are not provided or approved with an exemption they would be removed from the schedule and not permitted to work,” said Paul Bolin, human resources vice president of Northern Light Health.
Hazard, KYWKYT 27

Appalachian Regional Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) officials told WYMT the hospital system will require all employees, providers, volunteers, students, and others who work inside of ARH locations in Kentucky and West Virginia to receive full doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. ARH officials sent a statement to WYMT explaining...
Public HealthMcKnight's

AHCA to support providers that adopt COVID-19 vaccine mandates for staff

Providers who decide to adopt mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for their employees will receive support from the nation’s largest nursing home association. The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living early Thursday announced it is backing long-term care facilities that decide to make inoculations a condition of employment for their personnel, and provided tips for providers implementing the mandates.
Kansas City, MOthepitchkc.com

KC hospital officials urge public and city for stronger COVID-19 protocols as local hospitals continue to suffer

On Friday morning, Aug. 6, local Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) convened over Zoom to offer urgent messages, information, and data about rising cases of COVID-19 in the region. The briefing was led by Dr. Steven W. Stites, Chief Medical Officer of the University of Kansas Health Systems. Eleven other medical officers, ranging from specialists in infectious diseases to chiefs-of-staff, joined to discuss data and the current situation at health care facilities.
Phoenix, AZKGUN 9

HonorHealth to require COVID-19 vaccination for staff as stipulation of employment

PHOENIX — In a move to make "facilities as safe as possible," HonorHealth has announced they will require team members to be fully vaccinated. HonorHealth made the announcement Friday in a press release saying, "this requirement is consistent with HonorHealth’s imperative to provide the utmost safety for our patients, team members and the community, and is consistent with our mission 'to improve the health and well-being of those we serve.'"
Kalamazoo, MInbc25news.com

Ascension hospital group to require all staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension hospital group announced Thursday that all staff would be required get a COVID-19 and flu vaccination. The hospital group, which runs Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo, stated in a release on July 27, 2021, that the vaccination requirement would extend to volunteers, vendors, remote workers, employed and independent physicians or advanced practice providers, associates with subsidiaries and partners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy