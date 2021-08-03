From the newsroom: Froedtert requiring staff, providers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November
Froedtert Health is requiring staff and providers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, the organization announced in a statement issued on Aug. 3. This includes Froedtert & MCW Holy Family staff and all vendors, students, volunteers and others employed by or for Froedtert Health. We join many other health systems around southeast Wisconsin and the U.S. that have made vaccination a condition of employment.discoverhometown.com
